Labour Split Makes It Impossible For Jeremy Corbyn To Become Prime Minister

Ayesha Hazarika opens up about how she has contemplated ending her Labour Party membership after nine MPs quit to sit as Independent.

The Labour member said she was "gutted" to see MPs resign from the Labour Party to join the Independent Group, admitting she felt mixed feelings of anger and "masses of sympathy" to them for leaving.

Ayesha Hazarika said: "I felt that a lot of my Labour colleagues were pushed to breaking point."

"I am going to stay with the Labour Party, I have been grappling with my conscious on an almost hour by hour basis but I don't really like what my party has become.

"I love my party, but I don't recognise it anymore."

Ayesha also said that the departures makes it difficult to put the party in government.

"Do you think Jeremy Corbyn can recover?" she said. "I don't think so, I think the one thing this split as done is almost make it impossible for Jeremy Corbyn to become Prime Minister."

Ayesha Hazarika in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Her comments come days after seven Labour MPs quit to form The Independent Group.

Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna, Gavin Shuker, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Mike Gapes and Ann Coffey all resigned from Jeremy Corbyn's party.

They were later joined by Joan Ryan and three Conservative MPs; Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen.

A ninth Labour MP, Ian Austin, also quit the party but did not join the others in The Independent Group.