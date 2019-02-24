Luciana Berger Doesn't Rule Out Leadership Of Independent Group

Luciana Berger says she is looking forward to the first meeting of the newly-formed The Independent Group a week after quitting the Labour Party but doesn't deny considering going for a leadership position.

The former Labour MP said that her new Independent Group's first meeting will be to establish the group principles.

Speaking to Ayesha Hazarika on LBC, the MP for Liverpool Wavertree said: "We've all got a duty to lead, it's not about individuals, we've all got a duty to do things in the national interest".

"We're going to try doing things differently," Ms Berger said.

"What we're also going to try and do is listen to each other, where we all have a duty to be leaders."

Luciana Berger in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna, Gavin Shuker, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Mike Gapes and Ann Coffey all resigned from the Labour Party party.

They were later joined by Joan Ryan and three Conservative MPs; Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen.

A ninth Labour MP, Ian Austin, also quit the party but did not join the others in The Independent Group.