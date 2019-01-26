"Theresa May Has A Misplaced Belief That People Will Just Fall In Love With Her Deal"

Ayesha Hazarika warns Theresa May that by refusing to take no deal off the table, the Conservative Party runs the risk of ripping up their own reputation on the economy and business.

"There's a political crisis, there's a constitutional crisis, and we could soon be looking at a full-on economic crisis if we crash out with no deal yet Theresa May refuses to take no deal off the table," says Ayesha Hazarika.

The former Labour advisor and political commentator took aim at the Conservative Party, who has "always prided themselves as being the party of business" for its handling of the Brexit process.

Speaking on LBC, she described Theresa May as having a "misplaced belief" that people will "suddenly just fall in love" with her withdrawal deal.

"It's not like people don't remember how bad her deal was just a couple of weeks ago, she suffered the worst parliamentary defeat in British political history but she still thinks that she can make people fall in love with her deal," she said.

Ayesha Hazarika in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

She continued: "Look, I've got news for you, Theresa.

"Unless you get Olivia Colman to star in it and Ant and Dec to present it, you've got no chance of getting this deal through.

"The Conservative Party are running the risk of ripping up their own reputation on the economy and business with their gross mishandling of Brexit.

"Business after business after business is now lining up to warn about the dire consequences of a no-deal Brexit.

"We've had Airbus, we've had Land Rover Jaguar, P&O Ferries, Sony, and even the poster-boy for Brexit Dyson is moving to Singapore, who have ironically just done a big fat juicy deal with the EU.

"You literally could not make this stuff up."