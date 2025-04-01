Ben Kentish debates caller who claims 'migrants are causing violent crime to increase'

1 April 2025, 15:50 | Updated: 1 April 2025, 15:54

Ben Kentish debates caller who claims ‘migrants are causing violent crime to increase’

By Olly Roberts

Ben Kentish debates a caller who claims 'migrants are causing violent crime to increase.'

Ben Kentish found himself in a tense debate on air with a caller named Chris about the connection between migration and crime. 

Chris argued that violent crime in the UK had worsened due to the arrival of migrants, saying, “Since migrants have come to this country, there’s more and more violent crime.” 

However, Ben quickly pointed out that official crime statistics didn’t support this claim, stating, “I’m giving you official figures that completely disprove what you’re telling me.” 

Despite this, Chris insisted that crime in his town had certainly increased, with migrants playing a key role, adding, “It has got worse.”

The conversation took a dramatic turn when Chris brought up the issue of mass rape gangs, claiming that these criminal groups were predominantly made up of foreigners. 

Ben responded by pointing out that not all offenders in such cases were migrants, highlighting a recent case in the northwest of England, where an entirely white British gang was involved in similar crimes. 

“There was a case very recent... of a rape gang in the northwest of England that was entirely white and British,” Ben explained, emphasising that this case had been largely ignored by the media.

Chris dismissed this, suggesting it was part of a larger conspiracy and accusing the media of manipulation. 

“But that didn’t get reported. And this is what I mean about manipulation,” Chris said. 

Ben pushed back, explaining how certain political figures and media outlets shape the narrative about crime and migration, saying, “All the rape gangs were foreign, because that is what certain politicians in certain parts of the media would have you believe.”

