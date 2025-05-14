Ben Kentish pours cold water on LBC caller's claim about Muslims

By LBC

“You’re making out that mayors are somehow seeking permission from imams before they do anything?”

LBC caller Linda believes that immigration is not discussed in public due to fear of causing 'offence'.

She goes on to describe something troubling she's heard 'several times' about 'community leaders in the north' influencing police decisions. Ben Kentish is quick to dismiss the claim as 'nonsense'.