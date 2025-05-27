LBC caller brands the UK 'fully racist' as police release details about Liverpool suspect



Caller Shareen brands the UK 'fully racist', after police hastily disclosed that the Liverpool crash suspect is white British.

Shortly after the incident in Liverpool, where a man ploughed his car into jubilant Liverpool supporters during the victory parade, Merseyside Police revealed that the suspect was a 53-year-old, white Brit.

Caller Shareen tells LBC's Ben Kentish that she immediately hoped that the suspect 'was not black, brown, an immigrant, or asylum seeker', reflecting on the far-right riots that ensued following the Southport attack last summer.

Shareen told Ben: "If this was a black or brown person, everyone would be saying 'who radicalised them?'." She went on to brand the UK 'fully racist', sharing that she was 'disgusted' by people whose first question is, 'What race or ethnicity is the suspect?'.