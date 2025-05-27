LBC caller brands the UK 'fully racist' as police release details about Liverpool suspect

27 May 2025, 18:46

LBC caller brands the UK 'fully racist' as police release details about Liverpool suspect

LBC

By LBC

Caller Shareen brands the UK 'fully racist', after police hastily disclosed that the Liverpool crash suspect is white British.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shortly after the incident in Liverpool, where a man ploughed his car into jubilant Liverpool supporters during the victory parade, Merseyside Police revealed that the suspect was a 53-year-old, white Brit.

Caller Shareen tells LBC's Ben Kentish that she immediately hoped that the suspect 'was not black, brown, an immigrant, or asylum seeker', reflecting on the far-right riots that ensued following the Southport attack last summer.

Shareen told Ben: "If this was a black or brown person, everyone would be saying 'who radicalised them?'." She went on to brand the UK 'fully racist', sharing that she was 'disgusted' by people whose first question is, 'What race or ethnicity is the suspect?'.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout will star as Hermione, Harry and Ron in the new Harry Potter TV series.

Harry Potter and the new cast revealed: First pic of child stars ahead of TV series

Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (posing with former footballer Alan Hansen and the Premier League trophy) sent a message of support to victims of the crash

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk ‘praying for speedy recovery’ for those hurt in parade crash
Footage shows the driver reverse into a fan, which leads two spectators to punch and kick the car whilst it moves back and forth

Driver ‘followed ambulance through roadblock’ before Liverpool crash as man, 53, arrested on suspicion of ‘drug driving’
Footage shows the driver reverse into a fan, which leads two spectators to punch and kick the car whilst it moves back and forth

Moment Liverpool horror begins to unfold after driver 'tailgated ambulance'

Dozens were left injured after the car drove into football fans who were celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory

King and Queen share 'deep shock' over Liverpool parade crash as William and Kate also tell of their sadness
Passengers on airlines in Turkey may receive a fine for standing up too early on the plane.

Holidaymakers to be fined $70 for standing up to get luggage while plane lands in airline crackdown
Miriam Margolyes

Harry Potter star tells fans she 'doesn't have long left to live' after undergoing heart procedure
Female researcher observing E coli culture plate

Warning issued after outbreak of salmonella leaving five hospitalised and 20 ill

x

The Mayor is sending a clear signal: cleaner freight, healthier lives

c

As Russia doubles down, Britain must take advantage of its opportunity

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Prisons are 'modern-day workhouses', Harry argues

Prisons are 'modern-day workhouses', Harry argues

5 days ago

Caller Michael responds to Nigel Farage's 'surrender deal' comments

Caller Michael responds to Nigel Farage's 'surrender deal' comments

9 days ago

Immigration, prisons and Gary Lineker: LBC’s best callers of the week

Immigration, prisons and Gary Lineker: LBC’s best callers of the week

10 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile