Caller Linda says winter fuel cuts have left her struggling to eat

Caller Linda says winter fuel cuts have left her struggling to eat

By LBC

‘I have nothing, I struggle to eat and heat my house.’

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller Linda thinks the Chancellor's winter fuel cuts are 'cruel' describing to Ben Kentish how these have hit her. She claims that some use benefits to ‘go on holiday’ and that there should be a way to help those, like her, who really need it.