Caller thinks Ballymena Rioters are 'jumping on the bandwagon' of racism

11 June 2025, 20:18

Caller thinks rioters in Ballymena are all 'jumping on the bandwagon' of racism

LBC

By LBC

'It's poisoning people's brains.'

Riots broke out in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, after two boys, using a Romanian translator, appeared in court after a sexual assault on a fourteen year old girl.

What started as a peaceful protest on Monday, turned into violence, with cars and houses being set alight.

During the violence, 32 police officers were injured and six people were arrested.

Ben Kentish talks to caller Tony who is 'sick and tired' of anti-immigrant rhetoric as he views the situation in Ballymena as 'a disgrace'.

Tony goes further to say that constant news coverage of immigration is 'poisoning people's brains.'

