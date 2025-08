Former Air Cadet explains the 'massive difference' it made to his life

By LBC

‘It gave me self-pride, discipline and respect.’

30-year-old Rhys explains the ‘massive’ impact being an Air Cadet had on his life. It comes as Keir Starmer unveils £88m for youth clubs and schools in a bid to tackle online challenges.