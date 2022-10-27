Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

By Sam Sholli

This former drug addict has called for dealing with drugs as a public health issue.

Rob in Maidstone told LBC he would be for full decriminalisation and to deal with drugs as a public health issue.

He pointed out that "not all people who use drugs become addicted to a point where it stops them functioning as constructive members of our society".

Rob also said "and many of those who do become addicted already have underlying problems that are being missed by the mental health services".

LBC's Ben Kentish asked him: "Rob, just finally, what would your advice for anyone listening to this who is in the position that you were back then?"

In response, Rob said: "Get help. There are charities out there. There are mental health groups out there."

He added: "But I understand that Narcotics Anonymous and those other things don't work for everybody.

"But there are groups like them that can help people deal with the consequences of this habit."

If you are affected by this story you can contact Samaritans on 116 123 or CALM on 0800 58 58 58.