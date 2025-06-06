Jonathan believes Zia Yusuf's background has something to do with his resignation

Jonathan believes Zia Yusuf's background has something to do with his resignation

By LBC

'Most Reform voters are not going to cheer on someone called Muhammad Ziauddin Yusuf.'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller Jonathan speculates on why the Reform chairman resigned, but Ben Kentish pushes back: 'But Priti Patel and Suella Braverman are popular with the anti-immigration Right.'