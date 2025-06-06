Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Jonathan believes Zia Yusuf's background has something to do with his resignation
6 June 2025, 12:35
'Most Reform voters are not going to cheer on someone called Muhammad Ziauddin Yusuf.'
Caller Jonathan speculates on why the Reform chairman resigned, but Ben Kentish pushes back: 'But Priti Patel and Suella Braverman are popular with the anti-immigration Right.'