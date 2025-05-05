LBC caller: 'Forget asylum seekers, look after our war veterans instead'

5 May 2025, 10:49

"Honestly, it breaks my heart to see people not getting the help."

Malcolm in Brighton wants to know why the government has the money to house asylum seekers in hotels, but is seemingly unable to support homeless war veterans.

LBC's Ben Kentish pushes back, arguing it's not an either-or situation and it's possible to fulfil our legal obligations to refugees as well as helping veterans.

