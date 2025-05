Nigel Farage: working class hero or ‘snake oil salesman’?

Nigel Farage: working class hero or ‘snake oil salesman’?: LBC debate

By LBC

“You are wrong, my friend.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

LBC callers Simon and Daniel go head-to-head in a debate over Nigel Farage's character and Reform UK's stance on key issues. It comes as polls suggest Nigel Farage is more popular with the working class than Prime Minister Keir Starmer.