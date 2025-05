“They’ve got to build their own prisons?”: Ben Kentish unconvinced by LBC caller’s idea

By LBC

"They're going to build loads of escape tunnels, aren't they?"

Ben Kentish doesn’t think caller Colin has thought through his idea for offenders to spend their sentence building prisons.