Resident doctor Asif defends strike action in debate with Ben Kentish

Resident doctor Asif defends strike action in debate with Ben Kentish

By LBC

“Junior doctors should get paid and recognised for the work that they do.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The NHS could face six months of disruption after resident doctors in England voted in favour of strike action. Caller Asif and Ben Kentish go head-to-head.