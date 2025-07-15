Who’s making Britain so divided: Farage or immigrants? | LBC callers debate

By LBC

'We are living in Tinderbox Britain'

Callers Daniel and Kai disagree on the level of integrations fuelling ‘tinderbox Britain’.

Daniel is 'fed up' with the government pushing 'decent people into poverty and at the back of the queue' whilst paying benefits for illegal migrants who fail to integrate. On the contrary, Kai points out at the improvements made by migrants like those part of the Windrush Generation, and thinks that people like Daniel are simply 'ignorant'.