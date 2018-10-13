Beverley Turner's Explosive Row With Caller Over School Hijab

13 October 2018, 20:45

This is the moment Beverley Turner was told to "shut up" and "go away" by a caller during an explosive row about Marks and Spencer's school hijab.

But when Beverley said that it was "their culture that gives them the veil in order to make them less sexual to the male gaze", Christine lost her tempter.

"Oh for goodness sake, shut up," she said. "You just make me so angry. Go away woman!"

- What's the difference between a burka and a hijab?

More to follow.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Call Labelled The Funniest (And Scariest) Yet

1 day ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Must-Watch Analysis Of British Politics Right Now

2 days ago

Nick Ferrari had an angry row with a Putin spokesman

Nick Ferrari Tells Putin's Ex-Spokesman He's Deluded Over Salisbury Denial

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile