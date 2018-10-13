Beverley Turner's Explosive Row With Caller Over School Hijab

This is the moment Beverley Turner was told to "shut up" and "go away" by a caller during an explosive row about Marks and Spencer's school hijab.

But when Beverley said that it was "their culture that gives them the veil in order to make them less sexual to the male gaze", Christine lost her tempter.

"Oh for goodness sake, shut up," she said. "You just make me so angry. Go away woman!"

- What's the difference between a burka and a hijab?

More to follow.