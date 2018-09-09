Beverley Turner's Fiery Row With Activist For Staying Fat

Things got very heated in this fiery exchange with Virgie Tovar, a campaigner who says people have a right to remain fat.

During a row about overweight people, Beverley Turner tells a campaigner for fat people that data wasn't needed to work out what causes obesity.

Virgie Tovar told the LBC presenter that "there was no way to turn a fat person into a thin person long term".

But Beverley disagreed. She said: "I don't need data to tell me that eating too much and moving too little makes somebody overweight".

Virgie said: "You probably, before the disability rights movement, would be arguing the same against disabled people."

Beverley replied: "It's so offensive to align being overweight with being in a wheelchair.

"The person in the wheelchair can do absolutely nothing about it, and when I hear that rhetoric of disempowerment to people who are overweight and saying you can't do anything about it, that's a really dangerous attitude for human evolution."