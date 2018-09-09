Beverley Turner's Fiery Row With Activist For Staying Fat

9 September 2018, 07:31 | Updated: 9 September 2018, 08:25

Things got very heated in this fiery exchange with Virgie Tovar, a campaigner who says people have a right to remain fat.

During a row about overweight people, Beverley Turner tells a campaigner for fat people that data wasn't needed to work out what causes obesity.

Virgie Tovar told the LBC presenter that "there was no way to turn a fat person into a thin person long term".

But Beverley disagreed. She said: "I don't need data to tell me that eating too much and moving too little makes somebody overweight".

Beverley Turner
Picture: LBC

Virgie said: "You probably, before the disability rights movement, would be arguing the same against disabled people."

Beverley replied: "It's so offensive to align being overweight with being in a wheelchair.

"The person in the wheelchair can do absolutely nothing about it, and when I hear that rhetoric of disempowerment to people who are overweight and saying you can't do anything about it, that's a really dangerous attitude for human evolution."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Labour Slogan Beginning To Feel Like "For The Many, Not The Jew"

21 hours ago

Nick Ferrari put Jacob Rees-Mogg on the spot

Nick Ferrari Challenges Jacob Rees-Mogg Over Retracted Sun Article That He Tweeted

4 days ago

Nick Ferrari wearing a spit hood

Nick Ferrari Wears Spit Hood During Fiery Interview With Met Police Commissioner

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile