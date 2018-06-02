Beverley Turner Was Left Speechless By This Caller's Use For A Snore-Tracking App

Beverley Turner was left speechless by this caller who described how he used an app to track snoring to reveal his partner's affair.

This caller shocked Beverley Turner with how he used a "novelty" app to track snoring to catch his wife having an affair.

Andrew said that "it started out as a novelty app" that tracked people who snore at night by recording when it hears noise.

"I had a feeling something wasn't right" he said, as he explained how he left his phone with the app running in his wife's car.

"I didn't suspect a thing, but it turned out it was a 2-year affair.

"And when I did find out, she was 7 weeks pregnant."

Beverley Turner was speechless by this caller's use for a snore-tracking app. Picture: LBC

Andrew's story comes as it was revealed that Google has been profiting from the sale of 'spy apps' on its mobile app store.

Tracking apps that can be secretly installed on phones are estimated to be used against at least 10,000 women in Britain each year.

It is estimated that there are more than 3,000 of these apps available on Google's Play Store, with Google taking a cut of between 15% and 30% for their purchase.