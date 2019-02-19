"Horrified" Caller Tells Emily Thornberry She'll Never Vote Labour Again Over Brexit

This caller told Emily Thornberry she would never vote for her again because of Labour's stance on Brexit.

Kate lives in Emily's Islington South and Finsbury constituency and has previously voted for her.

However, she believes Labour are allowing Brexit to happen and said she will never vote for them again.

Kate said: "I am one of your constituents and was one of your voters. I'm a lifetime Labour voter and member. I'm no longer a member, I resigned last March.

"I am horrified at Labour's stance on Brexit. I am horrified when I listen to you saying things like 'I don't want to leave, I don't think this is a good thing, but I'm going to ensure we leave as best we can', which we all know is going to be badly. There is no good way to get out of Europe.

"But you're going to make sure we do that because the people voted for that."

Emily Thornberry in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

But Emily had a passionate response: "It's because I'm a democrat above anything else.

"As a divided country, the most important thing is for us to try to bring people together. I think 52-48 says that we have to leave, but we don't go far. That for me is how we hold the country together."