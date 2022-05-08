Britons more angry over Starmer 'hypocrisy' than partygate claims Tory MP

By James Bickerton

The British public is more angry about Sir Keir Starmer's "hypocrisy" over alleged lockdown breaches, rather than the rule breaking itself, according to a Tory MP.

Appearing on Camilla Tominey's LBC show Andrew Bridgen said Sir Keir's credibility is "completely shot" as he lied "repeatedly over a long period of time".

On Friday Durham police announced they would investigate a gathering Sir Keir attended last year, when beer and curry was served to Labour campaigners.

If fined, like Boris Johnson, he will almost certainly face calls to resign.

Mr Bridgen said: "I think the only thing that has horrified the nation more than the people in Number 10 who set the rules for us during lockdown not abiding by them is the hypocrisy of Keir Starme, who tried to climb onto the moral high ground and has obviated and lied about this whole event.

"Who was at it, whether Angela Rayner was at it, whether it was arranged or not arranged when it was clearly arranged, whether anyone was working afterwards.

"By his own standards he should go and he should go quickly."

Labour insists the event attended by Sir Keir was a "work visit" and within coronavirus rules.

Lisa Nandy, shadow levelling up secretary, told Sky Sir Keir had been targeted by "an absolutely desperate attempt to sling mud".

Mr Bridgen is one of the few Conservative MPs who have openly called for Boris Johnson to quit over partygate, branding his position "untenable".