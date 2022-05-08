Britons more angry over Starmer 'hypocrisy' than partygate claims Tory MP

8 May 2022, 18:59

Britons more angry over Starmer 'hypocrisy' than partygate claims Tory MP
Britons more angry over Starmer 'hypocrisy' than partygate claims Tory MP. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

The British public is more angry about Sir Keir Starmer's "hypocrisy" over alleged lockdown breaches, rather than the rule breaking itself, according to a Tory MP.

Appearing on Camilla Tominey's LBC show Andrew Bridgen said Sir Keir's credibility is "completely shot" as he lied "repeatedly over a long period of time".

On Friday Durham police announced they would investigate a gathering Sir Keir attended last year, when beer and curry was served to Labour campaigners.

If fined, like Boris Johnson, he will almost certainly face calls to resign.

Mr Bridgen said: "I think the only thing that has horrified the nation more than the people in Number 10 who set the rules for us during lockdown not abiding by them is the hypocrisy of Keir Starme, who tried to climb onto the moral high ground and has obviated and lied about this whole event.

"Who was at it, whether Angela Rayner was at it, whether it was arranged or not arranged when it was clearly arranged, whether anyone was working afterwards.

"By his own standards he should go and he should go quickly."

Labour insists the event attended by Sir Keir was a "work visit" and within coronavirus rules.

Lisa Nandy, shadow levelling up secretary, told Sky Sir Keir had been targeted by "an absolutely desperate attempt to sling mud".

Mr Bridgen is one of the few Conservative MPs who have openly called for Boris Johnson to quit over partygate, branding his position "untenable".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benjamin Rich denied being arrested at a Russian-controlled spaceport in Kazakhstan

British travel YouTuber denies being arrested at Russian spaceport
Dennis Waterman starred in New Tricks and Minder

New Tricks, the Sweeney and Minder star Dennis Waterman dies aged 74
Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who.

Doctor Who: Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa announced as first black Time Lord
Kate and William were criticised as being "tone deaf" during their Caribbean tour.

Prince William and Kate 'want to be known by first names not royal titles'
Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland
The burning building in the village of Bilohorivka.

Two killed and 60 feared dead in Russian bomb attack on Ukraine school
A leaked memo shows Sir Keir Starmer's "Beergate bash" with £200 curry takeaway was "pre-planned".

Tories slam Starmer 'hypocrisy' after leaked memo reveals 'Beergate bash' was pre-planned
The UK is ramping up military support for Ukraine.

UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support for Ukraine ahead of G7 meeting
Labour election results 'not as good' as mine were in 2018, says Corbyn

Corbyn says Labour lost London council seats because his whip was removed
Afghan woman journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling

'It's not Islamic!': Female Afghan journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile