'If the Princes have accepted Camilla, why shouldn't we?'

6 February 2022, 19:36 | Updated: 6 February 2022, 19:41

By Tim Dodd

This was Camilla Tominey's reaction to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee announcement that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be crowned Queen when Prince Philip takes the throne.

It comes as the monarch announced she wanted to see Camilla be crowned as Queen Consort, telling her son that she is "eternally" grateful for his "loyalty and affection".

Today, tributes are being paid to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since she took the throne.

Prince Charles, the Queen's son, released a statement praising his mother on her 70 years of service as the royals released a new photo of the monarch beaming.

On Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla said: "In the fullness of time now we have grown to recognise that actually while their behaviour during the marriage should rightly be frowned upon, actually, Charles and Camilla were in love.

"And, I think we can reflect, [they] probably should've been allowed to be together in the first place."

Read more: 'I don't matter?' Queen's quip as she kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Camilla then remarked that despite being "absolutely vilified by the press" in the late 90s, the Duchess is "probably the friendliest royal you'll ever meet on a job".

Camilla continued: "My argument would be, this woman that has clearly made Charles not only a happier man, but arguably a better man. And a woman who, in 2005, was accepted by Princes William and Harry, Diana's beloved sons... If those princes have been able to accept her, why shouldn't we?

"Some of you will think this is an insult to Diana's memory, but my point would be, it's been 25 years nearly since she was tragically killed in Paris, and time has moved on, and hasn't she earned her stripes?"

