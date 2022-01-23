Camilla Tominey moved to tears by caller's gambling recovery story

23 January 2022, 21:50

By Tim Dodd

This was the moment Camilla Tominey was moved to tears by the story of a caller who was saved from his life of gambling by his daughter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as three former gambling bosses are lobbying investors and MPs to begin treating the harm that's caused by betting in the same way that they've treated those of tobacco.

Matthew, 50, from Croydon picked up a gambling addiction in his teens, which started with using machines at amusement arcades. 

"I got hooked, I don't know how," he said.

Read more: A dozen Tory MPs plotting to oust PM 'blackmailed by whips', says anti-sleaze chief

Camilla replied: "The problem with today, and why it's so pernicious, is that a man of your age at the time now could just online and spend all this money."

Matthew explained that a turning point in his recovery was having a daughter.

"I bought her a bottle of bubbles for 40p from a shop. I remember sitting with her watching her trying to blow a bubble, she just couldn't do it. I helped her.

"I walked away from that and I thought you know what, that's the best 40p I've ever spent in my life, and I never gambled again."

"Aww Matt you're making me well up here, honestly," Camilla said. 

Matt explained he must've gambled up to £500,000 but that that moment of connection with his daughter made him think "why did I do all that?".

Read more: 'In the name of God, Go': Former Brexit Secretary David Davis calls for PM to quit

Read more: Andy Coulson: Doctor’s bravery on Covid-19 front line highlights ‘betrayal’ of No10 parties

