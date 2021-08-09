'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report

9 August 2021, 20:30

By Seán Hickey

'It's all very well for Boris Johnson to make predictions for 2050 when, let's face it, he's not going to be in Downing Street.'

The UN's IPCC today confirmed that human activity has had a detrimental effect on the Earth, leading to climate and ecological breakdown.

Read More: Climate crisis: Human-caused damage could be irreversible for centuries - UN report

Camilla Tominey reflected on the news, after Boris Johnson stressed that the UK must do more to alleviate climate change.

"Yet again we're being warned we've years, months to save the planet. There's this sense of urgency now with this seminal report"

She went on to note that many of us face "having our gas boilers ripped out in order for the government to reach this target of net zero by 2050."

Read More: UN climate change report: What does it say? And why are there concerns?

Camilla warned however, that "it's going to cost us a lot of money," asking listeners "how much more can the UK do?"

Read More: 'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

"Britain contributes to little more than one percent of global CO2 emissions...while China not only produces 27% of the total...but equally, it has planning in the pipeline for 250 gigawatts of new coal power."

Camilla wondered "what difference it is actually going to make when you've got global superpowers literally pumping out CO2 emissions as we speak" while Brits become more and more green-minded.

Read More: Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures

She went on to state that it's "beggars belief" that global leaders have the gall to fly into Glasgow in a few weeks time for COP26 to lecture the masses on reducing their carbon footprint.

She concluded by telling listeners it is well and good for the PM to push this through when "it's you and I who are ultimately going to pay" the massive bill that will come from changing the economy.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tower Bridge became stuck open on Monday afternoon

London's Tower Bridge stuck open after technical failure

Team GB athletes touch down at Heathrow after the Tokyo 2020 games

Tokyo 2020: The Queen hails 'skill and determination' of Team GB athletes
Dido Harding will step down from her NHS role in October

Baroness Dido Harding to step down from NHS Improvement role later this year
Vodafone will be bringing back its data roaming charges.

Vodafone to reintroduce data roaming charges for Europe

Police and protesters clash in White City

Anti-vaxxers try to storm the BBC in protest over vaccine passports and jabs for children
Francis (right) lost loss of his brother Shaul, 40, father, Basil, 73, and mother, Charmagne, 65

Anti-vaxx mother, father and brother die of Covid-19 within a week of each other
Heavy showers could be on the way for Monday afternoon.

Thunderstorms to return across UK with heavy showers and potential flooding
Jodie Meschuk filmed herself licking items at a supermarket

Watch: Anti-vaxxer films herself licking supermarket fridge door handle
'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'
Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures

Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

6 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

11 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile