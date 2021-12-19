SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

19 December 2021, 18:10

By Tim Dodd

Think tank Civitas' Jim McConalogue has told LBC the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has "restriction enthusiasm" and "should be reformed as quickly as possible".

SAGE has provided scientific and technical advice to support government decision makers during the Covid pandemic.

It comes as health secretary Sajid Javid has refused to rule out the possibility of introducing stricter coronavirus restrictions but promised any new measures would need to go through Parliament.

Mr McConalogue told Camilla Tominey: "There is also a near total dependence on SAGE and its subcommittees, and it's producing a network that's so much greater than an advisory group that it's said to be in official guidance.

"I think [it] should be reformed as quickly as possible as this is leading to narrowly conceived models producing narrowly conceived conclusions particularly within a culture of... restriction enthusiasm."

Read more: North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP

Mr McConalogue said SAGE needed "teams that are able to criticise and reform and scrutinise what's going on with some of the SAGE evidence that's then presented to ministers".

"The assumptions you use in modelling - can we rely on modelling all the time for these kinds of emergencies? Modelling exercises try to apply a common template to very disparate situations," he said.

Read more: Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson, journalist claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss is the new Brexit minister.

Truss takes over as Brexit minister as PM tries to steady ship after Frost resignation
A serving Met police officer has been charged

Serving Met Police officer charged with sexual communication with a child
There are worries NHS staff shortages could become even worse as Omicron continues to spread, particularly in London

'Catastrophic' NHS staff shortages due to Omicron as variant spreads through London
Sajid Javid has said restrictions would not change without the approval of Parliament

Sajid Javid promises Parliament will be recalled if further restrictions are needed
People are being urged to get their jabs before Christmas

People told booster is 'best Christmas gift' as 'Super Saturday' sees record jab numbers
Piers Corbyn attended an anti-restriction demonstration on Saturday

Piers Corbyn arrested on suspicion of urging people to burn MPs' offices down
Jamie Wallis was arrested after a car collision that took place in November

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit following collision with lamppost
The Omicron variant may not cause the severe lung symptoms that earlier Covid strains have

Omicron less efficient at attacking lungs and causing severe disease, UK study suggests
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

2 months ago

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

3 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile