Clive Bull Responds To Raging Caller Who Believes EU Didn't Negotiate With May

17 November 2018, 18:52 | Updated: 17 November 2018, 18:57

Clive Bull had this incredibly calm response to a raging caller who insisted Theresa May was not capable of negotiating a better deal with the European Union.

Adam told Clive Bull that the draft Withdrawal Agreement was "not Theresa May negotiating a deal" but instead was "thrust upon her by the EU as a take it or leave it scenario".

"They don't understand the meaning of negotiation," he said.

But whenever he asked Clive a question, he got increasingly angry with the answer.

Clive Bull
Clive Bull. Picture: LBC

He left Clive bewildered when he tried to compare Brexit to selling a house, and later to selling a car.

"Have you never done a negotiation?" Clive asked.

Adam replied: "If you come to buy my car and you offer me X amount of pounds, I might come back with a counter offer."

But Clive had the final word: "How many times in a car negotiation does someone say 'that's my final offer', of course people say that all the time. Maybe we just weren't as good at it as the EU."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien's call about jumping out of a plane without a parachute was remarkable

Leave Voter Likens Brexit To "Jumping Out Of A Plane With No Parachute"

2 days ago

James got angry listening to Bill blamed himself

Leave Voter Breaks Into Tears As He Apologises For Backing Brexit

2 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Unmissable Monologue On Cabinet Ministers' Resignations

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile