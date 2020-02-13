"My 9-year-old was held at knifepoint by a classmate"

This caller laid bare the extent of the knife crime crisis in the UK after revealing his nine-year-old son had a knife pulled on him by a classmate.

Darren Adam was discussing a new report in which youngsters blamed inequality for the increase in gang and violent crime across the country.

That's when he received this call from Colin in Newham, who had a horrifying story to tell about his son.

He said: "My nine-year-old son was threatened by a nine-year-old with a gang of about 12 people. He had to stand there and let somebody younger punch him through the threat of this gang.

"The boy with the knife - he is a bully at school. That's why I took my son out of school and homeschooled him. This happened after I took my son out of school."

Colin told of how his nine-year-old was held at knifepoint [Library image]. Picture: PA

Darren insisted: "I can't think of any reason that a nine-year-old would want to hold a nine-year-old at knifepoint and punch them. Yes, bullies are bullies, but I can't imagine why someone would want to do that."

Colin revealed he never reported the incident to the police, explaining: "In our local area, there is one police officer and two PSCOs for an environment of about 1,500 people.

"If you report something to the police, nothing happens. Even something as serious as this."

