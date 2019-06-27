"Chris Williamson's Readmission To Labour Is Politically Ridiculous"

27 June 2019, 10:11 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 10:27

The readmission of Chris Williamson shows just how tone deaf the Labour Party are to public opinion, says Darren Adam.

The Derby North MP was let back into the party yesterday, following a suspension for saying they were being "too apologetic" about accusations of anti-Semitism.

Speaking on his LBC show, Darren labelled the decision "politically ridiculous".

Darren Adam responded to Chris Williamson's readmission to Labour
Darren Adam responded to Chris Williamson's readmission to Labour. Picture: LBC / PA

He said: "I think for Chris Williamson, in this climate, this context, to be readmitted to the Labour Party shows at the very least an extraordinary tone deafness at the top of the Labour Party.

"If for no other reason, this is politically ridiculous."

Watch his monologue at the top of the page.

