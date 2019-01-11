Darren Adam Berates "Racist" Brexiteer In Turbulent On-Air Row

Darren Adam branded this caller a racist during a heated clash over Britain’s pending departure from the European Union.

The LBC presenter ripped into Trevor after he claimed: “Why the hell do we need Europe when Europe is filled up with black people who are raping?”

The caller refused to apologise for his comments which led Darren to this conclusion.

“At some point people who say a racist thing lose the right not to describe them as racist.”

Watch above.