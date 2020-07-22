"Foreign interference - this is what Russia do": Intelligence expert

This intelligence expert told LBC that Russia is known for three things: vodka, chess and interfering in other countries.

The long-awaited report into potential interference from Russia stated that the country represents a "significant threat" to the UK.

Morgan Wright is a cyberterrorism expert who has worked with the NSA, FBI and CIA. He told Darren Adam that this is something that Russia have always done.

He said: "This is what the Russians do. The Russians have been doing this since 1917 when they created the first intelligence organisation called the Cheka in World War One.

"This is their stock in trade. Between vodka, chess and the Cold War, this is what they do. The tools may have changed, but the tactics remain the same.

This intelligence expert explains the background to Russia's foreign interference. Picture: PA / LBC

"They disrupt, spread disinformation, malign influence campaigns. Whether it was anonymous letters in the 70s saying that the CIA was behind many conspiracies or using social media to disrupt what they do."

