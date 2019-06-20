Homeless Problem Is Shameful For London, Says Darren Adam.

20 June 2019, 08:24

Darren Adam told Westminster Council that homeless people aren't a danger and they should be ashamed so many people are sleeping rough on the streets.

Westminster has more rough sleepers than any place in England and this week, a large white hoarding appeared outside McDonald’s in Victoria Street, which people believe is part of a plan to move homeless people outside the borough.

Speaking on his LBC show, Darren said the number of rough sleepers is shameful in such a wealthy borough.

Watch his passionate monologue at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Jeremy Hunt listening to Naomi's call

Furious GP Tells Jeremy Hunt: No One In The NHS Will EVER Vote For You

2 hours ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Brexit Poll Of Conservative Members

1 day ago

Esther McVey couldn't say which airport she was talking about

Esther McVey's Gaffe Over Foreign Aid Airport Claim

7 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Bank of England cuts growth forecast as trade war and Brexit weigh

Spy satellite images reveal Himalayan glaciers are shrinking fast
David Davis was very critical of the BBC

The BBC Has Become The Boris Bashing Corporation, Says David Davis

Listeria outbreak: One of five killed after eatingListeria outbreak: One of five killed after eating sandwich is identified