Homeless Problem Is Shameful For London, Says Darren Adam.

Darren Adam told Westminster Council that homeless people aren't a danger and they should be ashamed so many people are sleeping rough on the streets.

Westminster has more rough sleepers than any place in England and this week, a large white hoarding appeared outside McDonald’s in Victoria Street, which people believe is part of a plan to move homeless people outside the borough.

Speaking on his LBC show, Darren said the number of rough sleepers is shameful in such a wealthy borough.

