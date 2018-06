Darren Highlights Our Best Weapon Against Terrorists

Darren Adam sets out what he believes is our best weapon against terrorists.

Darren Adam says the chances of being killed or injured in a terrorist attack are "vanishingly tiny".

"One of the best weapons against terrorism is the recognition of it affecting your life is tiny," he said.

"With that knowledge you can then decide not to change what you do.

"You can decide not to have your life changed by terrorists."