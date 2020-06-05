"Racism isn't going to be solved by these vacuous virtue-signallers protesting"

By Fiona Jones

This caller's wife died at the hands of racism and he had this strong message for Black Lives Matter protesters.

Ian from Feltham said the anti-racism protesters are "vacuous virtue-signallers" and "waving a few placards and chanting a few slogans ain't gonna cut it."

"They haven't been alive long enough to experience real racism," says Ian. He told Darren he used to be married to a mixed race woman and she had to endure terrible racism when she worked in the health service.

Ian revealed his wife lost her life because of racism - she was neglected while in hospital and she died of septic shock and the health ombudsman agreed in the investigation that the hospital were at fault.

He told Darren that a black consultant correctly diagnosed his wife but the white consultants hadn't listened to him because "he wasn't part of their club. If they had listened to him my wife would be alive."

"I've seen it through my wife's eyes and my colleague's eyes and it ain't gonna be solved by talking about white privilege," Ian said, "like my postman who's on a temporary zero hours contract, that white privilege? Or the decimated miners villagers where they have to join the army and get their arms and legs blown off because they can't get a job?

"They don't know what they're talking about."

Ian encouraged all people to write to the US ambassador Woody Johnson at Nine Elms, visiting black prisoners, volunteering as legal aid: "If you're not part of the solution you're part of the problem."

He said vandalism is "playing into the hands of the racists and giving them an excuse to say look at that. It's doing their work for them."

Ian pointed out that anti-racism is a life time's work and urged people to speak up for other people.