Darren Adam's Fiery Row With Ex-Republican Congressman Over Trump

Darren Adam challenged a former Republican congressman on what it means to be American, after he said American-born Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was 'less American' than he was.

The former Republican congressman for Ohio told the LBC presenter that being American was purely "spiritual".

But when Darren told him the congresswomen are "as American as you are", Mr McEwen disagreed.

"No they're not," he said.

Darren asked: "How is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not as American as you?"

The congressman replied: "Being American is not physical, being American is spiritual, it's what you believe."

The row took an interesting turn however when Darren asked whether he'd be able to become American by travelling to the States and declaring his love for America on arrival.

Congresswomen Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, And Ayanna Pressley. Picture: Getty

It comes after Donald Trump posted on Twitter criticising Democratic women for attempting to tell the USA how to run its government, saying they "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe", adding they should "go back and help fix" their "broken and crime infested countries".

Whilst the President did not specifically name the congresswomen, he appeared to be targeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, born in New York, Rasida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar from Somalia.

