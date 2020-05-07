What actually happens when you have a coronavirus test? A caller explains...

By Adrian Sherling

A caller to LBC explained exactly what happens when you have a coronavirus test.

Dave in Chipping Norton has had a cough for a few months so decided to get a coronavirus test once it was opened up to him.

He made an appointment and visited the centre to have his test. He described the testing centre as organised and quiet so he didn't break any social distancing guidelines throughout.

He explained how a nurse used a long cotton bud to swab at the back of his throat and quite a long way up his nose.

A caller told LBC what happened during his coronavirus test. Picture: PA

Dave is now waiting until Monday to find out the results.

It's a fascinating account of what happens when you have a test for Covid-19. Hear it at the top of the page.

