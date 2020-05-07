What actually happens when you have a coronavirus test? A caller explains...

7 May 2020, 10:08 | Updated: 7 May 2020, 10:12

By Adrian Sherling

A caller to LBC explained exactly what happens when you have a coronavirus test.

Dave in Chipping Norton has had a cough for a few months so decided to get a coronavirus test once it was opened up to him.

He made an appointment and visited the centre to have his test. He described the testing centre as organised and quiet so he didn't break any social distancing guidelines throughout.

He explained how a nurse used a long cotton bud to swab at the back of his throat and quite a long way up his nose.

A caller told LBC what happened during his coronavirus test
A caller told LBC what happened during his coronavirus test. Picture: PA

Dave is now waiting until Monday to find out the results.

It's a fascinating account of what happens when you have a test for Covid-19. Hear it at the top of the page.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Brandon Lewis claimed that the failed PPE purchase was a "great credit" to the NHS

Brandon Lewis gives "great credit" to NHS teams over faulty Turkish PPE

3 hours ago

Tom Swarbrick had a row over the resignation of Professor Neil Ferguson

Was professor's affair outed to hide UK's death stats? Tom Swarbrick in angry row

1 day ago

James O'Brien loved speaking to Patrick and Cynthia

The joyous coronavirus call to James O'Brien that put a smile on everyone's face

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

James O'Brien's monologue on the UK's response to coronavirus is one of his best

James O'Brien's coruscating monologue on UK's response to coronavirus crisis

North Korea building facility 'big enough to store ballistic missiles'
The warning comes ahead of the Government announcement on lockdown measures being eased

Beer industry boss warns 15,000 pubs could close due to coronavirus

Coronavirus: Government blames test target failure on 'technical issues' in labs