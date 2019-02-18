Caller Tells David Lammy His Colleagues Are "Traitors" For Leaving Party

18 February 2019, 13:16 | Updated: 18 February 2019, 13:19

A furious Corbyn supporter told David Lammy his colleagues are “traitors” for quitting the Labour Party.

Caller Wesley claimed the seven MPs who quit on Monday were “stopping Jeremy from getting into power”.

He also accused David of cutting the group “too much slack” during the Tottenham MP’s debut LBC show.

Luciana Berger, Mike Gapes, Ann Coffey, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Chuka Umunna and Gavin Shuker will now all sit under an alliance called the Independent Group.

They cited Mr Corbyn’s approach to Brexit and tackling anti-Semitism as their reasons for quitting.

David Lammy was told his colleagues are "traitors" by a furious Corbyn-supporting caller. Picture: LBC

But, Corbyn-supporting Lesley was absolutely furious - and he didn’t hold back telling David why.

“These people are traitors,” he said.

“They’ve been ruthless in their pursuit against Jeremy Corbyn.”

Wesley added: “These people are stopping Jeremy from getting into power. They’re splitting the party.”

He finished: “You’re cutting them too much slack, David.”

The Labour MP replied: “Wesley I’ll reflect on that.

“I just believe that these sort of moments, colleagues who I’ve worked with… I just think you’ve got to pause.”

