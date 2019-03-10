David Lammy Rebuts A Caller: "I'm Not On A Gravy Train"

10 March 2019, 16:51 | Updated: 10 March 2019, 17:28

The Labour MP hits back at a caller who accuses him of being on a "gravy train" and giving himself a pay rise.

Chris phoned LBC to tell David Lammy that the only reason he's against Brexit is because leaving the European Union will mean his "gravy train finishes".

David responded "Chris, I'm not on a gravy train.

"I studied law at Harvard - I could be earning a lot more money than I'm earning as an MP.

"I grew up poor in Tottenham and I've worked hard to get where I am."

David Lammy in the LBC studio
David Lammy in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Chris revealed that he's a chef who hasn't had a pay rise for ten years and asked: "how much of a pay rise have you MPs given yourself."

David replied "I haven't given myself a pay rise - the independent public standards authority has given MPs a pay rise.

"What's that got to do with Europe anyway?"

David concluded by saying that, as MP for Tottenham, his role is to use his judgement, adding that he'll be doing so when he votes against any Brexit deal.

