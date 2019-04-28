David Lammy's Impassioned Response To Caller Who Said He Hasn't Experienced Racism

David Lammy gave this impassioned response to a caller who said the Labour MP had 'never experienced racism'.

Simon said that he finds it "hateful" how David Lammy speaks from a 'point of privilege', and suggested that the Labour MP had not been on the receiving end of racism.

"You may have had someone say rude words to you, but you're in a very privileged position, sir," he said.

And in agreement with his caller, David said: "The truth is you're right, I am in a powerful position but I am also in a representational role."

"But Simon you seem to have no direct experience at all of the issue of race you have just asserted.

"I don't make powerful assertions about issues of misogyny, issues when it comes to women and their experience of sexual harassment because I'm not a woman."

Simon replied: "But you don't have to be a murderer to understand that murder is a bad thing."

David Lammy in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

And in his continued response, David Lammy fired back on his position as an MP to represent the people in his constituency.

"But you've never experienced structural racism, have you?" he said.

"And you're not comfortable with me talking about it on behalf of my constituents who do experience it, know something about it, maybe stops them getting certain employment, maybe stops them getting housing.

"It may make you feel uncomfortable, but it's part of the role that I have in British society and I can't be curtailed from doing it because it makes you feel a little bit uneasy."

Watch the row in full in the video above.