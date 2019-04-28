David Lammy's Impassioned Response To Caller Who Said He Hasn't Experienced Racism

28 April 2019, 19:13 | Updated: 28 April 2019, 19:14

David Lammy gave this impassioned response to a caller who said the Labour MP had 'never experienced racism'.

Simon said that he finds it "hateful" how David Lammy speaks from a 'point of privilege', and suggested that the Labour MP had not been on the receiving end of racism.

"You may have had someone say rude words to you, but you're in a very privileged position, sir," he said.

And in agreement with his caller, David said: "The truth is you're right, I am in a powerful position but I am also in a representational role."

"But Simon you seem to have no direct experience at all of the issue of race you have just asserted.

"I don't make powerful assertions about issues of misogyny, issues when it comes to women and their experience of sexual harassment because I'm not a woman."

Simon replied: "But you don't have to be a murderer to understand that murder is a bad thing."

David Lammy in the LBC studio
David Lammy in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

And in his continued response, David Lammy fired back on his position as an MP to represent the people in his constituency.

"But you've never experienced structural racism, have you?" he said.

"And you're not comfortable with me talking about it on behalf of my constituents who do experience it, know something about it, maybe stops them getting certain employment, maybe stops them getting housing.

"It may make you feel uncomfortable, but it's part of the role that I have in British society and I can't be curtailed from doing it because it makes you feel a little bit uneasy."

Watch the row in full in the video above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari had some difficult questions for Jo Swinson

Lib Dem MP's Very Awkward Interview With Nick Ferrari Over New Cross-Party Group

4 days ago

Theresa May has a problem with immigration, but is not a racist says Anna Soubry

Anna Soubry: Theresa May Has A Problem With Immigration, But Is Not A Racist

14 days ago

Matt Frei interviews Lord Kerr in the LBC studio

Man Who Wrote Article 50 Says It Should Be Revoked

15 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Scott Mitchell and the rest of Team Barbara's Revolutionaries at the London Marathon

Barbara Windsor's Husband Gives Heartfelt Thanks To Steve Allen After London Marathon

California synagogue shooting: Injured rabbi came face-to-face with gunman
David Lammy in the LBC studio

Mother Of Man Killed In Manchester Arena Attack Insists She Will Not Give In To Hate
Ian Blackford

SNP's Westminster Leader Tells Iain Dale: 'We Have Not Been Campaigning' For Independence

New warning for opioid painkillers

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio

Nigel Farage Defends His Attendance Of "Pointless" EU Fisheries Committee