David Lammy's Vehemently Stands Against Trump State Visit

Labour MP David Lammy gives his impassioned view on why Jeremy Corbyn and other political leads are right to snub an invitation to Donald Trump's state dinner.

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faced criticism for declining the invitation to the state dinner when the President visits the UK later this year, citing Trump's "misogyny" and "racism" rhetoric.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, Speaker John Bercow, and the SNP's leader in Westminster Ian Blackford have also said they will not attend the banquet at Buckingham Palace.

But David Lammy said that whilst the UK stands with American people, it does not stand for misogyny, racism or Steve Bannon.

Speaking on LBC, the Labour MP questioned why the Prime Minister afforded Mr Trump of a state dinner despite his "shameful behaviour".

He said: "If you care about the future of this world, you must stand against Donald Trump.

"This is a man who is someone who thinks it's okay to describe women in the most horrendous ways. this is the Donald Trump we are rolling out the red carpet for.

"We don't always give a state visit to American Presidents.

"So why is Theresa May putting Donald Trump in this pivotal position, having him alongside the Queen and all the great dignitaries across the country and in the corporation of London sitting alongside him and lauding him for the shameful behaviour on the international stage.

"We stand with the American people but we absolutely say that our democratic values are opposed to the misogyny, opposed to the racism, opposed to Steve Bannon and the horrible white-supremacy that he seems to stand for."

