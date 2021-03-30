David Lammy: Celebrities and politicians share support after viral call

30 March 2021, 13:36 | Updated: 30 March 2021, 16:07

By Fiona Jones

In a conversation seen by millions, David Lammy challenges a caller who tells him he's not English because he's not white. Politicians, journalists and commentators gave their reaction on Twitter.

David united millions after Jean rang in to tell him he could not call himself English as he has African-Carribean heritage.

He has received much praise over his "powerful and eloquent" handling of the call, which has sparked an online conversation about racism in the UK.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: "Brilliantly handled by a great Englishman".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer responded: "Huge admiration for my friend @DavidLammy. Well said."

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon also shared the video, writing: "Bravo @DavidLammy".

"You're English," presenter Piers Morgan said, retweeting the clip.

Politician Rory Stewart said: "Amazing - powerful, eloquent argument on race and nationalism - compressed into four minutes of radio - parliamentary oratory may not be over after all..."

Leader of Scottish Labour Anas Sarwar said: "This is so well-handled @DavidLammy, but sad that it still has to be explained. Our children will be less tolerant of racism and more harshly impacted. I was delighted to hear about your Scottish blood though".

Journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy also retweeted the clip: "Impressively handled, a bit painful to watch (I don't mean cringe, I mean painful). I don't think the caller is in the cultural norm anymore, but it isn't a unique view."

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq wrote on Twitter: "Of course David spoke well here. As he always does. But listening to this just makes me feel tired. Trust me, when you have to put up with this line of questioning day in day out from random people, journalists, official figures, you just feel tired."

Former Cabinet minister MP David Lidington said: "A calm, measured & v impressive response by @DavidLammy."

Ex-footballer and pundit Stan Collymore responded: "Jean rocking her inner Bernard Manning. The "Because a dog is born in a stable, doesn't make it a horse" argument."

You can watch the full conversation at the top of the page.

