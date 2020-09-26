Caller pleads with Health Secretary to 'sort out' NHS app to allow him to work again

By Seán Hickey

This caller highlighted a crucial issue in the setup of the NHS test and trace app, which could lead to countless users having to self-isolate unnecessarily.

As news broke today that the NHS' test and trace app has an issue where around 60,000 Covid-19 tests haven't been logged in the system, David Lammy was interrogating the operation of the app by asking listeners of their experience with it.

Paul phoned in to tell David that his app told him he would be scanned out of the establishment he was in, but only when he scanned into another building.

He went on to note that he had been in only one place this afternoon and didn't go to another building - the app told him he would be scanned out at midnight.

"I understood the app was working on a GPS basis," the caller said, shocked that he could still be counted in a place he left hours ago.

"It still thinks we're still in the pub," he joked.

The caller observed that you cannot scan out of an establishment on the NHS app. Picture: PA

David was worried about the callers revelations, noting that "if someone comes into the premises...then presents with a positive test, you will be told to self-isolate for two weeks" even though he didn't come into contact with the person.

"I only get paid for what I do," Paul noted, warning that it "would be a major problem" if he had to self-isolate needlessly.

David told listeners that "we cannot have people having to self-isolate" because of a glitch in the system, insisting the issue needs to be resolved.

