From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

9 July 2022, 16:46

By Tim Dodd

Watch David Lammy's epic summary of the events which led to Boris Johnson's demise as Prime Minister.

It comes as the Tory leadership contest to replace Mr Johnson gets underway, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace ruling himself out, saying his focus is on his current job and "keeping this great country safe".

Mr Wallace was widely predicted to be in with a good chance of winning, but amid the war in Ukraine he says his focus is on his current job.

Four contenders have joined the race to become the next leader of the Conservative party, including former chancellor Rishi Sunak.Mr Sunak has enjoyed early support from senior Tories such as Oliver Dowden, Liam Fox and Mark Harper.

Read more: Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'

David began his show by reminding listeners of the events that lead to Boris Johnson's resignation, starting with the government's response to the pandemic.

"After weeks of delaying preventative measures, the country entered a state of lockdown. Covid-19 swept through our hospitals and our care homes, killing thousands of those left without the vital protection that they needed," he said.

"Doctors and nurses struggled with the lack of equipment, while Conservative chums made millions from government contracts while providing defunct equipment."

David then moved on to partygate, and Boris Johnson's recent vote of no confidence, noting "he survived, despite 40% of his colleagues voting against him".

"It was the case of Chris Pincher, the deputy chief whip in the House of Commons, which finally brought Boris Johnson down," David said.

Read more: Rishi Sunak 'urges Sajid Javid to step aside' as Tory hopefuls launch bid to replace Boris

"Boris Johnson is a liar. He's a trickster. He's a fraud. He made mistakes during the pandemic that led to the deaths of thousands of people... He partied while people couldn't visit their dying relatives.

"Those vying to succeed the Prime Minister vary between hard-right populists and rule breakers. The cacophony of sycophants and acolytes who have no answers to the problems facing this country.

"Change will only happen if we boot them all out and give Britain the fresh starts it needs."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grant Shapps has launched a Conservative Party leadership bid

Transport secretary Grant Shapps launches Conservative Party leadership bid
Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Moscow-born Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's singles title

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest, while Rishi Sunak has reportedly urged Sajid Javid to step aside and join his campaign.

Ben Wallace rules himself out of Tory contest as Javid 'urged to step aside for Rishi'
Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka protesters swim in president's pool after storming official residence
Amber Heard lawyers have stepped up their demands for a new trial.

Amber Heard calls for retrial of Johnny Depp defamation case as 'wrong juror showed up'
Sajid Javid has reportedly been urged to step aside to allow Rishi Sunak to become PM.

Rishi Sunak 'urges Sajid Javid to step aside' as Tory hopefuls launch bid to replace Boris
Twitter is threatening to sue Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on its $44bn takeover.

Twitter threatens to sue Elon Musk after he pulls out of $44bn takeover deal
Kurtis Dilks (right) has been convicted of being part of a gang that broke into the home of former England footballer Ashley Cole

Robber convicted after gang 'threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers with pliers'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile