David Lammy caller: People who think the UK isn't racist are 'having a laugh'

31 March 2021, 15:08 | Updated: 31 March 2021, 15:10

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller, who came to the UK from Africa, told LBC that people who don't think the country is racist are "having a laugh".

Jane in Surrey made the remark to LBC's David Lammy after a landmark report has found that Britain is a model to other countries for diversity because of successes in areas like education and a shrinking ethnicity pay gap.

The 264-page report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities found overt racism persists in the country but its foreword by chair Dr Tony Sewell CBE states that Britain is no longer a place "where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities".

Jane told LBC about how at university she was treated unfairly by lecturers in her final year despite putting her "heart and soul" into her work.

She went on to say that even right now she is "dealing with [her] workplace because of discrimination".

Speaking more broadly of her experience since arriving to the UK from Africa, she said: "I always used to think we are all one. People are just who they are.

"But honestly being in this country for a few years, it has completely destroyed [and] decimated my view of humanity.

"And people...who say that this country isn't racist are having a laugh."

The report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities also states: "We found that most of the disparities we examined, which some attribute to racial discrimination, often do not have their origins in racism."

In addition, it recommends that the acronym BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) should no longer be used and also calls for organisations to stop funding unconscious bias training.

READ MORE: David Lammy's stirring speech in response to UK's race report
READ MORE: Racism now is worse than in the 1980s, caller tells David Lammy

Latest News

See more Latest News

The royal engagement was the first time the Queen has been seen outside Windsor Castle in 5 months.

Queen carries out first in-person engagement for first time in almost five months
Officers dispersed 200 people from Woodhouse Moor, and a clean up operation got under way today.

Two arrested after 'machete attack' at Leeds park gathering

Boris Johnson confirmed a third national lockdown at the beginning of January 2021

When does lockdown end? Start and finish date revealed

Travel in lockdown: How far are you allowed to travel now restrictions are easing?

29th March rule changes: How far can you travel now in lockdown?
The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was published in full on Wednesday

Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report: The key points
Boris Johnson has said a controversial race report is "important" and pledged to take action to address disparities

PM hails controversial race report as ‘important’ and pledges to ‘take action’
Pfizer say their jab is up to 100% effective in preventing Covid infection amongst children.

Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is up to 100% effective in 12-15 year olds
Woodhouse Moor in Hyde Park Leeds was covered with rubbish on Wednesday morning.

Britain's beauty spots desecrated with aftermath of Covid lockdown drinking sessions
The National Black Police Association which represents all black/ethnic minority police associations in the UK

'Police officers get information about black communities from negative media stereotypes'
UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile