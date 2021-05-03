David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment

3 May 2021, 12:00

By Sam Sholli

This is David Lammy's monologue on what he says is the UK "stepping back" from its foreign aid commitment to the world's poorest countries.

The Labour MP's words have come after Chancellor Rishi Sunak cutting the foreign aid budget from 0.7% of GDP to 0.5%.

David said that the UK is "reneging on [its] commitment" to support the education of women and girls "in the poorest countries in the world".

He said: "This is not just about girls not going to primary school. It is about girls not being swallowed up into child labour."

The MP for Tottenham then said the UK, as a result of the slashing of the foreign aid budget, is "stepping back" from global commitments to support people suffering with malaria, polio and HIV/AIDS as well as those who have no choice but to drink dirty water.

David added: "We are stepping back from our commitment and our position as global leaders. It is a disgrace.

"Global Britain? Global Britain? 'Sweet Fanny Adams' is what we'd say in cockney slang in my part of North London."

