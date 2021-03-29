David Lammy's passionate reaction after calls to scrap term 'BAME'

29 March 2021, 12:13

By Fiona Jones

The term BAME is "unhelpful and redundant" and should be scrapped, the Prime Minister's racial disparity commission is set to report. This was David Lammy's response.

The acronym - which stands for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic - overshadows the fact that people from different ethnic groups have varying life experiences and should not be grouped together in one umbrella term, the commission found. 

"Thank God they've got there!" exclaimed David, "I've said for ages that the term is lazy, it's impersonal. I don't like being described as jargon. I'm not jargon. I'm black, I'm English, I'm British and I'm proud.

"I want my identities recognised appropriately...I'm of African descent, African-Caribbean descent but I am English."

David reflected on the history of labelling non-white or mixed heritage people in the UK, and how it has evolved over time.

"The problem is, it just groups everyone together and there are very different experiences in Britain if you are Somali in origin...or if you are Pakistani.

"Very very differences in education, in health, yet we're grouped together."

He questioned why, having just completed the Census form, he could not tick a box saying he was Black and English.

In the US, David pointed out, they use the term "people of colour": "I think they do that because they say that racism is real, structural racism is real, and it affects people of colour. It's not to say that there aren't other ethnic groups but it is to give a nod to racial discrimination that usually works in relation to people of colour and complexion, relative to white population."

Latest News

See more Latest News

George Floyd (L) died after being knelt on by Derek Chauvin (R) for almost nine minutes

George Floyd killing: former police officer Derek Chauvin to go on trial
Members of bereaved families paint red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall opposite the Houses of Parliament at Embankment

London records zero Covid deaths on one day for first time in six months
Groups of people who don't live with each other can meet outdoors from today.

Don't hug family or friends at permitted gatherings, expert warns
Boris Johnson is set to hold a coronavirus press briefing later today

What time is Boris Johnson's Covid press briefing today? And what will he say?
The sports minister told Nick Ferrari he thought there "absolutely" should be crowds at Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix.

Fans at Wimbledon and British Grand Prix if roadmap goes as planned, minister tells LBC
A new survey of cladding safety forms finds more than a quarter are being signed by individuals who 'aren't qualified

More than a quarter of cladding safety certificates 'invalid'
Restrictions have eased in England, allowing the return of social gatherings and group sport.

England’s lockdown easing: What can I do from today?

Millions of people across the country have been working from home

PM urged to consider lifting 'work from home' guidance next month
David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Sajid Javid responds to calls to drop BAME label

Sajid Javid responds to calls to scrap label 'BAME'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile