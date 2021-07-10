David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

By Seán Hickey

This is David Lammy's stirring proposal for the UK to reinvent its cultural and social identity off the back of the England team's Euro success.

David Lammy fawned over the Three Lions as they prepare to take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. He commended Gareth Southgate's men for their campaigning for social causes and cultural unity.

"What this team and their manager have managed to do is what no one else in the country – no writer, no politician – could ever have dreamt of" he began.

David went on to explain that the Three Lions have "brought together people" in a nation that is "more disunited than ever."

"Those 26 players and their manager are role models" he insisted, noting that despite all the backlash "they've continued to take the knee against all forms of hatred," as well as raising awareness for other causes.

"These players have stepped up and made us all proud."

After asking what the nation can now do to build off the remarkable work of the England team, David argued that "football can only do so much.

"It's up to us to take inspiration from our team to detoxify our political and social arenas. Whatever happens on Sunday, we can take some inspiration from Gareth Southgate and his squad into our daily lives."

He concluded by urging listeners to not let the patriotism end on Sunday: "Let us build on this and create an identity that we can all be proud of."