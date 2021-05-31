David Lammy on hundreds more Afghans, who helped British forces, settling in UK

31 May 2021, 14:34 | Updated: 31 May 2021, 14:51

By Sam Sholli

David Lammy has given his take on plans to relocate to the UK hundreds more Afghans who worked for the British military and Government.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has approved an acceleration of the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy which was launched this year.

The move comes amid fears for the safety of the Afghans who helped the UK, as foreign forces prepare to leave the country.

David said: "This is a campaign that has gone on for many many years.

"And indeed I had a constituent who was a translator and helped us hugely during all of the military action that we took in Afghanistan and was denied actually the right to stay in this country.

"We fought really really hard and actually he suffered from PTSD. He had experienced serious abuse and victimisation in Afghanistan.

"So that's what I want to talk about. But of course it does open up about a bigger question, and it's about immigration and refugees and who we allow into the country and who we don't allow into the country."

David later added: "I think [it's] a good thing. But I'm worried that we have a rhetoric in this country that supports some people to have entry and shuts down the walls to many others.

"And you hear this all the time coming from Priti Patel's Home Office particularly."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen and Prince Philip visiting the Maughan Library at King's College London in 2002.

King's College London apologises after putting Prince Philip's picture in an email
Soldiers have been working alongside volunteers and local health teams in Bolton to suppress Covid cases.

Army called in to deliver 12,000 Covid test kits in Bolton

Three men were rushed to hospital after a stabbing at Formby Beach (File picture)

'Axe and samurai sword' used in 'horrific' stabbing on Formby beach
Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner has queried why Matt Hancock was not asked to resign

Angela Rayner queries why Matt Hancock was not asked to resign after 'minor' rule breach
The EU Digital Covid Certificate is at the heart of plans to reopen travel within Europe without the need for quarantine or tests.

EU calls to scrap quarantine and testing for Europeans holding vaccine passports
Fears are growing thousands of renters could be kicked out of their homes as the Government eviction ban ends today

Fears thousands could lose homes as eviction ban ends

The queue at Twickenham Stadium this afternoon as people turned up for jabs

Twickenham Stadium transformed into walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre
Crowds descended on Bournemouth Beach on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting Bank Holiday Monday will be the hottest day so far this year.

UK weather: Bank Holiday Monday confirmed to be hottest day of year
Prue Leith is this week's guest on Difficult Women

Prue Leith on Prince Phillip: 'I don’t think he liked me much'
'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end

'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

4 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

9 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile