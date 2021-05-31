David Lammy on hundreds more Afghans, who helped British forces, settling in UK

By Sam Sholli

David Lammy has given his take on plans to relocate to the UK hundreds more Afghans who worked for the British military and Government.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has approved an acceleration of the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy which was launched this year.

The move comes amid fears for the safety of the Afghans who helped the UK, as foreign forces prepare to leave the country.

David said: "This is a campaign that has gone on for many many years.

"And indeed I had a constituent who was a translator and helped us hugely during all of the military action that we took in Afghanistan and was denied actually the right to stay in this country.

"We fought really really hard and actually he suffered from PTSD. He had experienced serious abuse and victimisation in Afghanistan.

"So that's what I want to talk about. But of course it does open up about a bigger question, and it's about immigration and refugees and who we allow into the country and who we don't allow into the country."

David later added: "I think [it's] a good thing. But I'm worried that we have a rhetoric in this country that supports some people to have entry and shuts down the walls to many others.

"And you hear this all the time coming from Priti Patel's Home Office particularly."