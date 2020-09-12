David Lammy slates 'diabolical' coronavirus messaging

12 September 2020, 18:17

By Seán Hickey

This is the moment David Lammy stressed just how confusing the ever changing coronavirus messaging has been - branding it 'inconsistent' and 'shocking.'

David Lammy was speaking off the back of further changes to the UK's pandemic regulations, with a "rule of six" set to come on stream next week.

He began by telling listeners that he supports the government "in its efforts to keep people safe, to protect the NHS," adding that we've "got to listen to the rules, you've got to get in to the detail."

"But," he said, "the communication has been shocking.

It's been inconsistent. Sometimes it doesn't make sense. I feel for these young people that are told get out there, get back to work...and then a few weeks later they're blamed for going out - It's just so confusing."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

"I can't make head nor hat as to why the comms is so diabolical" David said.

He admitted that on a personal level he finds it hard to keep up with the constantly changing rules surrounding the pandemic, arguing that "you just can't keep up with it."

"The messaging is all over the place" he concluded, noting that there are so many people that want to ensure they follow the rules entirely but may slip up because of the state of flux legislation is in.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir John Major (L) and Tony Blair (R) have united against Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation

Former PMs unite against Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation

Police arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a stabbing on Barnhill Road

Man tasered and arrested after fatal stabbing in Wembley

Conor McGregor has been arrested for alleged sexual assault and indecent exposure

Conor McGregor arrested for ‘attempted sexual assault and exhibition’
Yellow vest protesters have taken to the streets in a number of French cities

Clashes as yellow vest protesters return to central Paris

The latest figures represent the largest Saturday increase since early May

3,497 new cases in 24 hours as Covid resurges across UK

NHS workers have been protesting in central London

'Stop clapping, start paying': NHS staff call for increased wages
Armed police raided a Cambridge house after an explosive device was posted to a north London property

Armed police raid Cambridge house after ‘explosive device’ posted to north London property
The Oxford university vaccine trial have resumed

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials resume after patient fell ill

Police Federation Chair: UK needs to get used to ever changing Covid-19 regulations

Police Federation Chair: UK must get used to ever changing Covid-19 regulations
Maajid Nawaz: PM's claims about EU's Brexit intentions 'an exaggeration'

Maajid Nawaz: PM's claims about EU's Brexit intentions 'an exaggeration'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

18 days ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

23 days ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

24 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile