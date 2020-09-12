David Lammy slates 'diabolical' coronavirus messaging

By Seán Hickey

This is the moment David Lammy stressed just how confusing the ever changing coronavirus messaging has been - branding it 'inconsistent' and 'shocking.'

David Lammy was speaking off the back of further changes to the UK's pandemic regulations, with a "rule of six" set to come on stream next week.

He began by telling listeners that he supports the government "in its efforts to keep people safe, to protect the NHS," adding that we've "got to listen to the rules, you've got to get in to the detail."

"But," he said, "the communication has been shocking.

It's been inconsistent. Sometimes it doesn't make sense. I feel for these young people that are told get out there, get back to work...and then a few weeks later they're blamed for going out - It's just so confusing."

"I can't make head nor hat as to why the comms is so diabolical" David said.

He admitted that on a personal level he finds it hard to keep up with the constantly changing rules surrounding the pandemic, arguing that "you just can't keep up with it."

"The messaging is all over the place" he concluded, noting that there are so many people that want to ensure they follow the rules entirely but may slip up because of the state of flux legislation is in.