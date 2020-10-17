David Davis: EU doesn't want UK to succeed post-Brexit

17 October 2020, 17:15

By Seán Hickey

The former Brexit Secretary said that although the EU has played hardball in negotiations, he is confident the UK will leave the EU with a deal.

David Davis commended the work of PM Boris Johnson in Brexit negotiations although they have hit another stumbling block.

The former Brexit Secretary reminded David Lammy "when he signed off on the Withdrawal Agreement the president of the union, Tusk, promised the Canada plus plus plus. He said 'that's on the table.'"

Mr Davis went on to note that the EU "backtracked on a number of areas" of negotiations, adding that the deal offered to the UK "should have been better than Canada."

He told David that the EU export "nearly twice as much" to the UK as we export to them and the EU is in a comfortable position if there is no-deal.

"In leaving they didn't want us to be a model to other countries to leave," he felt.

David Davis insisted Boris Johnson has done a good job so far on Brexit
David Davis insisted Boris Johnson has done a good job so far on Brexit. Picture: PA

Mr Davis predicted that all is not yet lost in negotiations.

"Next week you'll see a lot of blood and thunder," he said, "and then there'll be a reason to have another meeting."

The former Brexit Secretary told David that he is that confident, he thinks it is "3/1 that we will have a deal," before the 31st December deadline.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wales could go into a two-week lockdown from next week

Wales 'to go into circuit breaker lockdown next week', leaked letter claims
Nick Bailey

Cop poisoned in Salisbury attack quits force after struggling with aftermath
The country is deploying 12,000 extra police officers to enforce the new rules

Angela Merkel urges Germans to come together to slow spread of Covid
October is traditionally one of the busiest periods for the seaside town

Blackpool B&B owners face 'bleak future' following Tier 3 Covid restrictions
File photo: Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson

Mayor of Liverpool's brother dies after being admitted to intensive care with Covid-19
The artwork has been confirmed as the work of street artist Banksy

Banksy confirms new Nottingham mural is his work

Andy Burnham said there had been no meetings since Thursday morning

No 10 urged to restart Greater Manchester coronavirus lockdown talks
File photo: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern carries homemade cheese scones as she arrives at an event

Jacinda Ardern wins second term in New Zealand election

Maajid Nawaz condemns extremists behind Paris beheading

Maajid Nawaz condemns extremists behind Paris beheading

Boris Johnson doesn't want a Brexit deal, MEP argues

Boris Johnson doesn't want a Brexit deal, MEP argues

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

1 month ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

1 month ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile