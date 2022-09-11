Gordon Brown speaks of Queen and Nelson Mandela relationship's importance to Commonwealth

By Sam Sholli

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has spoken to David Lammy about the importance of the relationship between the Queen and Nelson Mandela to the Commonwealth.

The Queen and Nelson Mandela had enormous respect for each other, former Prime Minister has also said.

The former UK Prime Minister made the comments while speaking yesterday to LBC's David Lammy.

Mr Brown was UK Prime Minister between 2007 and 2010, making him the Queen's eleventh Prime Minister.

After telling a story about the Queen and Nelson Mandela to LBC's David Lammy, Mr Brown said: "And I think Mandela and the Queen are probably at that time the two best known leaders in the world, two great public servants who had an enormous respect for each other.

"And I think that his relationship with her was very important to the Commonwealth and to everything that the Commonwealth achieved in bringing people together.

"And I think this is what is passed onto [King] Charles.

"I mean, I think that you'll find that he will visit many, many countries in the Commonwealth over the next few years."

